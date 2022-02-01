Kenny Reilly: Murder accused left country on day 'victim' died
- Published
A "desperate" man standing trial for two murders left Scotland to go abroad on the day one of his alleged victims died, a court heard.
Jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh were told John Kennedy, 41, flew from Manchester to Jamaica on 18 April 2018.
That day, Kenny Reilly was pronounced dead, two days after he was shot in Glasgow.
Mr Kennedy, Morton Eadie, 56, Darren Eadie and Ross Fisher, both 30, all deny murdering Mr Reilly.
In his closing speech, prosecutor Steven Borthwick told the court that the reason why Mr Kennedy left the UK was to "lie low" as he was responsible for taking Mr Reilly's life.
'Desperate man'
Mr Kennedy is also accused of murdering another man, Jamie Campbell, by repeatedly shooting him on the body in Essenside Avenue, Drumchapel, Glasgow, on 4 March 2006.
Earlier in proceedings, the jury heard an agreed piece of evidence which stated Mr Kennedy and his partner travelled to Sangster, Jamaica, from 18 April to 2 May 2018.
In his closing speech, Mr Borthwick also referred to evidence given by a man called Kevin McGinn, who shared a prison cell with Mr Kennedy when he was on remand for the alleged murder.
Mr McGinn told the jury Mr Kennedy admitted he murdered Mr Reilly during a conversation in their cell, a claim the accused denies.
But the prosecutor added: "John Kennedy has every possible reason to lie to you. He's facing not one but two murder charges. There's strong evidence on both of those charges, I submit to you.
"John Kennedy is a desperate man and desperate men sing desperate songs. "
The Crown claims that on 16 April 2018 at Bilsland Drive, at the junction of Maryhill Road, Glasgow, Mr Reilly was shot in the head as he sat in the passenger seat of a BMW.
Organised crime
The prosecution case is that it was John Kennedy who held the pistol, pulled the trigger and fired the shots, one of which killed Mr Reilly.
The Crown case is that Darren Eadie was instrumental in setting up the plan in bringing everyone involved together.
Prosecutors say Morton Eadie drove the Ford when the shooting occurred, and Ross Fisher sourced the stolen Ford S Max with the false plates and later set it on fire.
Morton Eadie's defence solicitor advocate Iain McSporran QC later urged jurors to acquit his client.
In his closing speech, Mr McSporran said there was nothing in the Crown case which could prove that Mr Eadie murdered Mr Reilly.
Mr McSporran added: "When you consider the evidence against by Morton Eadie, you will simply find it impossible to be satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt of his guilt."
The Crown claims the quartet's alleged actions were "aggravated by a connection with serious organised crime".
It is also alleged that on the same day, the four men attempted to defeat the ends of justice by "wilfully" setting fire to a Ford S-Max car at a location in Glasgow.
Special defences
Lawyers acting for Morton Eadie and Darren Eadie have entered special defences stating they were elsewhere in Glasgow at the time of the alleged offence against Mr Reilly.
Separately, prosecutors claim Mr Kennedy killed Jamie Campbell by repeatedly shooting him on the body in Essenside Avenue, Drumchapel, on 4 March 2006.
In relation to this alleged offence, Mr Kennedy's lawyers have lodged a special defence stating that a man called Kevin "The Gerbil" Carroll - who the jury heard was shot dead in January 2010 - was responsible for the murder of Mr Campbell.
Mr Kennedy's lawyers have also lodged a further special defence in relation to the alleged assault on Mr Reilly.
They say at the time of these alleged offences, Mr Kennedy was at home in Glasgow "at times in the company" of his partner.
The men have entered not guilty pleas to the charges.
The trial, before judge Lord Beckett, continues on Wednesday when Darren Eadie's advocate Gordon Jackson QC will address jurors.