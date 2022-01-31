Turtle rescued after washing up on Scottish island
A young loggerhead turtle has been rescued after washing up on a beach on the Isle of Iona in western Scotland.
The turtle, a tropical species that needs warm temperatures to survive, was found by an islander on Thursday.
After alerting British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), they took it by ferry to Mull where it was seen by an animal medic and put in an aquarium.
The following day the turtle was taken by ferry to Oban on the mainland and then to Loch Lomond Sea Life Centre.
BDMLR said loggerheads can get lost from the Gulf Stream, a warm ocean current that originates in the Gulf of Mexico.
The turtles can be found washed up on UK beaches, but BDMLR said few survive.
"If they survive - that's a big 'if', as often they are already too far gone - then they are returned to the wild in places such as the Canary Islands," BDMLR said.
"This turtle will have to have its body temperature increased very gradually to avoid thermal shock, so the water temperature will be adjusted incrementally."