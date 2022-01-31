Kenny Reilly: Murder was 'planned execution' in street
- Published
Four men on trial for murder carried out a "brazen" and "planned execution" in the street, a court has heard.
Kenny Reilly was shot in the head as he sat in a car at traffic lights in Maryhill, Glasgow, in April 2018.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard John Kennedy, 41, shot Mr Reilly while Morton Eadie, 56, Darren Eadie and Ross Fisher, both 30, played key roles.
Prosecutors claim the death was connected with organised crime. All four deny murder.
Jurors saw CCTV footage of a Ford S Max driving alongside the BMW being driven by Mr Reilly's friend Emma MacDougall on Bilsland Drive.
Ms MacDougall told the court Mr Reilly was shot after she saw a "person" emerge from the car, firing a handgun.
Police later found the car burned out in Craigieburn Gardens.
'Pulled the trigger'
In his closing speech to the jury on Monday, prosecutor Steven Borthwick said: "The prosecution case is that all four accused were acting together in carrying out a common criminal plan - to attack Kenneth Reilly with a deadly weapon, a self-loading pistol and to murder him.
"The prosecution case is that it was John Kennedy who held the pistol, who pulled the trigger and fired the shots, one of which struck Mr Reilly on the head and killed him.
"The Crown case is that Darren Eadie was instrumental in setting up the plan in bringing together everybody involved."
He said Morton Eadie drove the Ford when the shooting occurred, and Ross Fisher sourced the stolen Ford S Max with the false plates and later set it on fire.
Mr Borthwick added: "Each of them had different roles to play, each of them had their part, each of them had different responsibilities.
"By application of the law of concert, all four men are guilty of murder."
'Proper hitman stuff'
During the speech, Mr Borthwick made reference to evidence given by Kevin McGinn, who shared a prison cell with Mr Kennedy when he was on remand for the offence.
Mr McGinn said Mr Kennedy had told him that he murdered Mr Reilly.
Mr Borthwick said: "'Proper hitman stuff, a clean job'. Those are the words of John Kennedy in this case - 'proper hitman stuff'."
Mr Borthwick also told the jurors Mr Reilly had sustained a "catastrophic" brain injury after being shot in the head by a single round and died two days later.
Mr Borthwick added: "His death was a planned execution, brazenly carried out in the street in a residential area of Glasgow.
Lawyers acting for Morton Eadie and Darren Eadie have entered special defences stating they were elsewhere in Glasgow at the time of the attack.
John Kennedy's lawyers also lodged a special defence saying he was at home in Glasgow with his partner Kelly Haldane at the time.
Mr Kennedy further denies murdering another man, Jamie Campbell, by shooting him in Drumchapel, Glasgow, in March 2006.
His lawyers previously lodged a special defence stating that three other men could be responsible - one being Kevin Carroll, nicknamed "the Gerbil".
The court heard that before Mr Carroll was killed in January 2010 he gave detectives a statement in which he denied murdering Jamie Campbell.
DNA evidence
Mr Borthwick said the evidence collected by police, including Mr Kennedy's DNA being found on bullets and in a van used in the attack, showed that Mr Kennedy killed Mr Campbell.
He urged the jury to reject the special defence of incrimination, put forward by Mr Kennedy's lawyers, naming Mr Carroll as Mr Campbell's murderer.
Mr Campbell came from Carntyne in Glasgow's east end and Mr Carroll came from Milton, in the north side of Glasgow.
Mr Carroll's statement, which was read out in court, said: "I don't know why Jamie Campbell was shot or who had done it. I have no connection to the east end of Glasgow and cannot offer anything further."
The jury was reminded that Mr Carroll's brother-in-law Alexander Sutherland, who is in prison for supplying heroin, said in court on Friday that his relative told him he had murdered Mr Campbell.
Mr Borthwick said: "How are you supposed to judge the words of a dead man? We have two different versions - one in a police statement and one that was reported by somebody who claims to have worked for Kevin Carroll.
"Bear in mind neither of these statements have been tested by cross examination. I suggest to you that it is very convenient that John Kennedy has chosen to blame a dead man for a murder he committed himself."
The trial, before judge Lord Beckett, continues.