Captain Sir Tom Moore: Trial told tweet 'left a bad taste'
An offensive tweet posted the day after fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore died "left a bad taste", a court has heard.
Joseph Kelly, from Castlemilk, Glasgow, posted it on the microblogging site on 3 February last year.
But on the opening day of his trial at Lanark Sheriff Court he denied the disrespectful nature of the message.
Captain Sir Tom raised more than £32m for the NHS after he walked 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.
The veteran captured the hearts of the nation and was knighted by the Queen in recognition of his efforts.
The charge, under the Communications Act, alleges that Mr Kelly made a post to the public using social media that was "grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, and that did utter offensive remarks about Captain Sir Tom Moore, now deceased".
Janet Hunter Jess, who saw the tweet, told the court of her hurt at reading the message.
The 72-year-old, whose family served in the armed forces, said: "It still hurts me that anybody would disrespect someone that had given their life for the country."
Another person who saw the tweet, Luzier Jeffery, Mr Kelly's former neighbour, said she was "shocked" when she saw it.
The 51-year-old told the court: "First of all, the gentleman in question had done so much to raise awareness and funds for the NHS in England and became a bit of a national hero at the time, but then the fact it referred to British soldiers as well.
"If you have had anybody who fought for your country, it just left a bad taste."
'Spur of the moment'
She said she spoke to Mr Kelly after he was arrested, claiming he told her he had "done a lot of stupid things in my time but that's one of the worst".
Ms Jeffery added: "He regretted it from what I can remember, it was a spur of the moment."
Cameron Smith, defending, told the court that the tweet could not be described as "grossly offensive", arguing that while it might be "unpleasant" and "unsavoury", it did not pass the threshold.
He told the trial that the message was not about a protected characteristic, such as race, religion, or gender, and did not incite violence.
Sir Tom died in Bedford Hospital on 2 February las year after testing positive for Covid-19.
The trial continues.