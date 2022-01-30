Police hunt after man stabbed in Glasgow flat murder bid
- Published
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in a flat in Glasgow.
Police say they are treating the attack on the 31-year-old in Mingulay Street on Saturday night as attempted murder.
There is a large police presence in the area while officers carry out door-to-door inquiries and review CCTV.
Det Sgt Nick Gribben said: "We believe this attack has been targeted towards the victim, however we do not know the motive for the attack."
Officers were called to a disturbance at the flat at about 21:00 on Saturday.
The victim was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with stab injuries and medical staff say his condition is serious.
Police say the suspect is about 6ft tall, of medium build and he was wearing a dark tracksuit.
They want trace the occupants of a silver car seen leaving the scene at the time of the incident.
Det Sgt Gribben said: "The injured man is in a serious condition in hospital and I am appealing to anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to contact us.
"In particular, I would ask motorists who were in the area or anyone with recording devices to check their footage.
"It's possible it could have recorded something which would assist in our ongoing inquiries so please do get in touch."