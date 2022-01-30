Pedestrian dies in crash after walking on M8 motorway
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car while walking on the M8 motorway in North Lanarkshire.
The man was on the westbound carriageway at Chapelhall when he was hit by a blue Seat Leon at 01:50 on Sunday.
Police said the driver of the Seat was not hurt but was left very upset by the incident.
Officers are trying to identify the pedestrian so they can inform his family and next-of-kin of his death.
They are also investigating the full circumstances of the collision.
Sgt John Tait said: "We are aware there were other vehicles, in particular a HGV lorry, travelling on the carriageway around the time of the incident and I am asking the lorry driver and other motorists to contact us.
"They may not even be aware that an incident occurred but we would ask them to get in touch with us.
"In particular, I would ask anyone with dash cam devices to check their footage as it could hold images which could prove to be significant in our inquiries."