Five taken to hospital after Wishaw house fire
- Published
Five people have been taken to hospital following a house fire in Lanarkshire.
Firefighters were called to the scene of the blaze in the two-storey property in Wishaw at about 19.30 on Friday and remained at the scene overnight.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue service said six casualties were passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.
Five people were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, Police Scotland said.
Locals shared videos of police, ambulance and fire service vehicles at the scene of the fire on social media.
Firefighters finally left the scene of the blaze shortly before 06:00 on Saturday.
Investigators in white forensic suits were spotted in the house later that morning.
Police said inquiries were taking place to establish the full circumstances of the incident.