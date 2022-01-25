Driver, 89, dies six days after two-car crash near Dalry
An 89-year-old man has died nearly a week after a two-car crash near Dalry, North Ayrshire.
The accident involving a red Kia Venga and a white Vauxhall Insignia happened on the B780 at its junction with the B784 on Monday 17 January.
The pensioner, who was driving the Kia, was taken to the Royal Alexandria Hospital in Paisley but died on Sunday.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash, which happened at about 15:40, to get in touch.
Sgt Chris Hoggans, of the Ayrshire road policing team, said: "Our thoughts are very much with the man's family at this difficult time for them.
"We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and would ask anyone who has not yet come forward with information to get in touch.
"From our inquiries so far, we are aware that some people stopped to assist and may have witnessed the crash so I am asking them to come forward.
"We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage from around the time of the crash."