Crash closes M8 motorway in Glasgow for 18 hours

Published
Image source, Traffic Scotland
Image caption,
A lorry could be seen across the carriageways in both directions following the incident

The M8 motorway has reopened in Glasgow after being closed for 18 hours after a crash that sent a lorry through the central barrier.

Police were alerted to the incident, which also involved a car and a van, at around 11:50 on Friday.

It caused major disruption - with the westbound carriageway between junctions 12 and 13 closed from 12:55 until 07:05 on Saturday.

The van driver was arrested on suspicion of road traffic offences.

The 33-year-old woman who was driving the car and a 51-year-old man driving the lorry were taken to hospital.

Police said the lorry driver has since been discharged and the car driver's injuries "are not believed to be serious".

A Police Scotland spokesman added: "The 25-year-old male driver of the van was uninjured. He has been arrested in connection with suspected road traffic offences and enquiries are ongoing."

