Crash closes M8 motorway in Glasgow for 18 hours
The M8 motorway has reopened in Glasgow after being closed for 18 hours after a crash that sent a lorry through the central barrier.
Police were alerted to the incident, which also involved a car and a van, at around 11:50 on Friday.
It caused major disruption - with the westbound carriageway between junctions 12 and 13 closed from 12:55 until 07:05 on Saturday.
The van driver was arrested on suspicion of road traffic offences.
The 33-year-old woman who was driving the car and a 51-year-old man driving the lorry were taken to hospital.
Police said the lorry driver has since been discharged and the car driver's injuries "are not believed to be serious".
A Police Scotland spokesman added: "The 25-year-old male driver of the van was uninjured. He has been arrested in connection with suspected road traffic offences and enquiries are ongoing."