Pensioner from Vietnam denies sex offence charges
A pensioner who lives in Vietnam has appeared in court in Scotland charged with a number of sexual offences.
Kenneth Divers, 77, is accused of one count of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour.
During a private hearing at Paisley Sheriff Court he was also charged with three counts of indecent assault.
Mr Divers, whose general address was given as the south east Asian country, made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.