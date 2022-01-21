BBC News

Pensioner from Vietnam denies sex offence charges

Mr Divers was remanded in custody after the private heading

A pensioner who lives in Vietnam has appeared in court in Scotland charged with a number of sexual offences.

Kenneth Divers, 77, is accused of one count of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour.

During a private hearing at Paisley Sheriff Court he was also charged with three counts of indecent assault.

Mr Divers, whose general address was given as the south east Asian country, made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.

