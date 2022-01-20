US man who faked death re-arrested in Glasgow
An American man believed to have faked his own death before fleeing to Scotland has been arrested at a property in Glasgow.
Nicholas Rossi, 34, is facing extradition over a charge of rape in Utah in the United States.
He was first arrested on 13 December after being admitted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with Covid-19.
A bail review on his case was heard at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.
Mr Rossi was later re-arrested at an address in West End Park Street in the Woodlands area of Glasgow after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
It is believed he was judged to be a flight risk.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers arrested a 34-year-old man in the Woodlands area of Glasgow today, Thursday, 20 January, 2022, in connection with an arrest warrant.
"He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, 21 January, 2022."
Mr Rossi - who is wanted by Interpol - told US media in December 2019 that he had late-stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma and had weeks to live. Several outlets reported that he had died in February 2020.
He used the alias Arthur Knight when he was admitted to the QEU hospital in Glasgow and is believed to have been on ventilator in the intensive care unit when he was traced.
Utah County Attorney David Leavitt said: "It is confirmed that a warrant was granted this morning at Edinburgh Sheriff Court for the arrest of Nicholas Alahverdian/Rossi.
"He was apprehended at the Scotland address and is due to appear at court tomorrow.
"We again express our gratitude to the law enforcement agencies for their diligent efforts in this matter to bring this individual to justice.
"We do not comment on extradition proceedings or on the details of the work done in the course of this ongoing investigation."