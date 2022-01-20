Man jailed over fatal Bishopbriggs attack caught on CCTV
- Published
A man who was caught on CCTV repeatedly punching a man who was found dead two days later has been jailed for four years and two months.
Peter Carrigan, 45, attacked 46-year-old Paul Henderson on Springfield Square in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, on 12 July last year.
He punched him to the ground then pulled up his victim before punching him again.
Mr Henderson fell and hit his head off the road, leaving him motionless.
The victim later managed to get home but died sometime later.
Brain haemorrhage
He was discovered on 14 July after his mother became concerned at not hearing from him.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard Mr Henderson had suffered a brain haemorrhage.
Carrigan, who has previous convictions for violence, pleaded guilty to a charge of culpable homicide at a hearing last month.
Sentencing him, Judge Lord Beckett said there was no other alternative to prison.
"He said: "I accept that you now show remorse. But that was not the position when you left Mr Henderson visibly injured when you attacked him on the roadway.
"For such a serious crime with such serious consequences, even if you did not intend or foresee them, there can be no alternative to a prison sentence.
"It is necessary to punish you, to protect the public and to deter you and others."