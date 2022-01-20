Calum Knox: Unpaid work order for nurse assistant who attacked patients
A nursing assistant who attacked two elderly women patients in a hospital ward has been told to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.
Calum Knox assaulted Agnes Ferguson and Ann Reid - both aged 81 - while working at Crosshouse Hospital, Kilmarnock, in 2018.
He repeatedly poked Ms Ferguson in the ribs and syringed liquid into Ms Reid's mouth, making her cough and choke.
At the High Court in Edinburgh he was given a community payback order.
It requires the 31-year-old to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work with supervision for 12 months.
Knox, of Ayr, had originally faced a charge of attempting to murder Ann Reid and another woman but was acquitted of the murder bid allegations.
Defence counsel Lorenzo Alonzi said that Knox had faced "a very serious indictment" for a long period of time which had caused a lot of stress.
He said that the resulting convictions following his earlier trial were "very minor". He said: "These are simple assaults - not to injury."
Mr Alonzi told the court: "In my submission a custodial sentence would be excessive. He does not present as a risk of further offending. He is never going to work in this line of work again."
The defence counsel said the background report prepared on Knox was favourable. He added: "He does not accept that he committed these offences but accepts he has been convicted."
Judge Fiona Tait said that in sentencing him she took into account that he was a first offender and a background report prepared on him assessed him as a low risk of future offending behaviour.