In pictures: Glasgow goes Gotham for Batgirl filming

Published
Image source, PA Media

Glasgow has been transformed into a dark, wintry Gotham City as filming takes place for the upcoming Batgirl movie.

Scene dressers have erected shop fronts, positioned police cars and cabs and brought in a graffitied Batman mural to bring the fictional universe alive.

The film is based on the DC Comics character Barbara Gordon - or Batgirl - played by Leslie Grace, alongside Michael Keaton as Batman, Brendan Fraser as villain Firefly and JK Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon.

It is expected to be released some time in 2022.

Image caption,
Directors Bilall Fallah (right) and Adil El Arbi pictured on set on 13 January
