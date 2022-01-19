Police name pedestrian killed in Rutherglen crash
Police have named a pedestrian who died following a road crash in South Lanarkshire.
Angela Marshall, 55, was critically injured at about 18:35 last Thursday on Croftfoot Road, Rutherglen.
Ms Marshall, who lived in the town, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.
Sgt Adnan Alam, of Motherwell Road Policing, said: "Our thoughts are with Angela's family and friends at this difficult time."
He added inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuing and urged anyone who has not been in touch, or who may have dash cam footage, to contact officers.
