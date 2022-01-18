BBC News

Man charged after toddler in nappy found on Paisley street

The two-year-old boy was found wandering on Maxwellton Street in Paisley

A man has been arrested after a toddler was reported to be alone at night on a Renfrewshire street - wearing just a nappy and a t-shirt.

Officers were called to Maxwellton Street in Paisley after the two-year-old boy was spotted by locals at around 20:45 on Sunday evening.

Police Scotland said that a 55-year-old man had been charged over the incident.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers attended and a two-year-old boy was traced safe and well."

The man is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court at a later date. A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

