Card plea to give Edna 101st birthday to remember
- Published
A Glasgow care home is on a mission to make it a birthday to remember for one of its most-loved residents.
Edna Clayton, who moved into the Hector House facility in Shawlands last August, will be 101 years old on 31 January.
When staff found out she had spent her milestone 100th birthday alone with no visitors, and no celebration, they decided to act.
Manager Angela Todd issued an appeal for people to send Edna birthday cards.
"The big 100 was spent at home alone in her home in Battlefield," Angela told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme.
"We just feel that shouldn't have happened."
Angela explained that Edna was a well-known figure around the Battlefield area of Glasgow.
"Edna dedicated her life to her son James. He has Down's Syndrome and lives in sheltered accommodation.
"He was her life, she brought him up herself for more than 40 years. He is 56 or 57 now. She has no other family."
'Lost confidence'
Before the pandemic, Edna was living in her own flat. Fiercely independent, she went out every day, did her own shopping and washing.
Angela said: "She became socially isolated. She lost her routine, lost her confidence and went downhill a wee bit. Then she came into care."
Now the care home staff want to make up for the missed celebration.
Edna didn't even receive a telegram from The Queen on her 100th birthday, as is customary for those reaching the milestone.
It is believed no one applied to the Anniversaries Office at Buckingham Palace on her behalf.
Because of this, the care home has asked the community and wider public if they would send Edna a card this year.
"We have put an appeal out to ask anyone to send a birthday card," said Angela. "Pop one through the door to make her day special and make up for the birthday she never had.
"A birthday without cards is nothing."
Fun-loving Edna already has one extra surprise. Hector's House has secured a party bus for her and her friends. It will take her around the streets where she used to live.
"Edna is so much fun," said manager Angela. "We just know she will love the bus,"
Hector House is inviting anyone who wishes to write a card for Edna's birthday on 31 January to send it to Hector House, 2 Hector Road, G41 3RL.