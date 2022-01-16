Man seriously injured in targeted Glasgow shooting
A 31-year-old man has been seriously injured after being shot in a targeted attack in Glasgow.
Police were called to Barony Drive in the Baillieston area at about 00:10 on Saturday after the man was found with serious injuries.
The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, before being transferred to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
Det Insp Andy Wright said the man was shot shortly before he was found.
He said: "This was a targeted attack and the 31-year-old man would appear to be the intended victim, however we realise that such incidents do cause alarm.
"The roads in the area will be opened today, however we will have increased patrols thereafter and I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace whoever is responsible.
"We would ask anyone with any information to get in touch with us, if you were in the area at the time and have not already spoken to police, we would urge you to come forward. You may have information that can help us."