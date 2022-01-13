Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Rutherglen
- Published
A pedestrian has died in South Lanarkshire after she was struck by a car on a busy road.
The 55-year-old, who has not been named, was critically injured on Croftfoot Road, near Rutherglen.
Police Scotland said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, which happened at about 18:35 on Thursday.
Sgt Adnan Alam, of Motherwell Road Policing, said: "Inquiries into this incident are at an early stage.
"It has happened on a busy road, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or has dashcam footage from the scene to get in touch."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.