Man dies in three-vehicle crash on A70 in Rigside
A 29-year-old man has died following a three-vehicle crash on the A70 in South Lanarkshire.
The collision happened on Ayr Road in Rigside at about 10:00 on Monday.
The driver of a Vauxhall Astra van was pronounced dead at the scene. The other vehicles involved were a Volkswagen Crafter van and a Nissan Micra car.
A female passenger from the Nissan was taken to University Hospital Wishaw for treatment to a non-life threatening injury.
None of the Volkswagen occupants were injured.
Sgt Craig McDonald said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this difficult time.
"Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident and I would urge any witnesses who have not yet spoken to an officer to come forward.
"We would also be keen to speak to anyone with dashcam or any other footage which could help our inquiries."