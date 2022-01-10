Driver fined £100 over 'porthole' windscreen in Bonhill
A driver has been fined after they were spotted with just a "porthole" wiped clear in their misted-over windscreen.
Police Scotland said the car was stopped in Bonhill, in West Dunbartonshire, recently, as pupils were leaving school.
The force said the driver had not sufficiently demisted their windows "placing children and other road-users at risk".
The driver was given a £100 fine and three points on their licence.
Officers shared a photo of the car windscreen misted over, with just a small view hole cleared on the driver's side, as a warning to other motorists.
Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Police Division said on Facebook: "When it's cold, wet and often icy, it's important to take extra time to make sure your vehicle is safe for the journey ahead.
"Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Police Division Road Policing Officers stopped this vehicle in Bonhill as the schools were coming out.
"The driver had not sufficiently demisted their windows placing children and other road-users at risk."