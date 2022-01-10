Man, 27, charged over Greenock death
- Published
A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of another man in Greenock.
Adam Anderson, 22, was found seriously injured off Ann Street at about 15:50 on Sunday 2 January. He was pronounced dead at Inverclyde Royal Hospital a short time later.
The arrested man is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff court later.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Grainger said: "Our thoughts remain with Adam's family and friends at this terrible time."
He added: "We would also like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.