Lengthy tailbacks after 'multi-vehicle' crash on M8 in Glasgow
Several vehicles have been involved in a crash on a major Scottish motorway, causing lengthy tailbacks around Glasgow.
The crash happened on the westbound M8, near junction 23 Govan, at about 14:05.
Police dealing with the incident shut the westbound side of the motorway after junction 22 but it was reopened shortly after 17:00.
Traffic Scotland said there were ongoing delays on the M74 northbound, after junction 1A.
A second crash on the M8 westbound at junction 19 was also causing congestion back to junction 17, and from junction 17-19 eastbound.
❗️ UPDATE⌚️ 17.20— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 9, 2022
RTC #M8 W/B at J19 (*not* at J17 as previously noted) with congestion back to J16
Congestion #M8 E/B J19 - J17
Earlier incident #M8 J23 now clear, road fully open there but ongoing delays #M74 N/B after J1A.#drivesafe