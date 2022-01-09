BBC News

Lengthy tailbacks after 'multi-vehicle' crash on M8 in Glasgow

Published
The M8 westbound has been closed from junction 22

Several vehicles have been involved in a crash on a major Scottish motorway, causing lengthy tailbacks around Glasgow.

The crash happened on the westbound M8, near junction 23 Govan, at about 14:05.

Police dealing with the incident shut the westbound side of the motorway after junction 22 but it was reopened shortly after 17:00.

Traffic Scotland said there were ongoing delays on the M74 northbound, after junction 1A.

A second crash on the M8 westbound at junction 19 was also causing congestion back to junction 17, and from junction 17-19 eastbound.

