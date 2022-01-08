Attack on 16-year-old in Glasgow was 'attempted murder'
An attack on a 16-year-old boy in Glasgow is being treated as attempted murder, police have said.
The teenager was found with serious injuries in the Kilmuir Crescent area of Thornliebank on Friday night.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is in a stable condition.
Detectives said the "incident" took place about 22:30, near Kyleakin Road. They have appealed for information from anyone who was in the area at the time.
"We are also keen to hear from any motorists with potential dashcam footage of the area or individuals with private CCTV, as this could prove useful to our investigation," Det Sgt Nicol McPherson said.
