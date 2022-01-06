Scottish theatre director Bill Bryden dies aged 79

Mr Bryden produced a number of award-winning dramas for the BBC including John Byrne's Tutti Frutti with Dame Emma Thompson and Robbie Coltrane.The National Theatre said on Twitter: "We've very sad to hear that director Bill Bryden has died."Over his long career at the National Theatre he directed shows including: Il Campiello, The Mysteries, Lark Rise, Candleford and Glengarry Glen Ross.