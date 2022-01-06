Scottish theatre director Bill Bryden dies aged 79
Theatre director Bill Bryden, who produced the award-winning drama Tutti Frutti, has died at the age of 79.
Mr Bryden was head of drama at BBC Scotland from 1984 to 1993 and associate director at the National Theatre in London from 1975 to 1985.
The Greenock-born playwright's theatre work included a production in 1990 called The Ship for Glasgow's year as European City of Culture.
Figures from the arts world have paid tribute to him.
David Greig, artistic director of the Royal Lyceum Theatre Company in Edinburgh, tweeted: "So sorry to hear of the death of Bill Bryden, perhaps the greatest Scottish theatre director of his generation.
"His career covered everything from The Lyceum to The National to vast site-specific shows like The Ship and The Big Picnic. He took Scottish stories to the world."
Mr Bryden produced a number of award-winning dramas for the BBC including John Byrne's Tutti Frutti with Dame Emma Thompson and Robbie Coltrane.The National Theatre said on Twitter: "We've very sad to hear that director Bill Bryden has died."Over his long career at the National Theatre he directed shows including: Il Campiello, The Mysteries, Lark Rise, Candleford and Glengarry Glen Ross.
"Our thoughts are with his loved ones and he will be much missed."
Mr Bryden is survived by his actress wife Angela Douglas, whom he married in 2009, and his two children Dillon and Kate from his first marriage in 1970 to Deborah Morris.