MP Margaret Ferrier to face trial on Covid rule-breach charge
MP Margaret Ferrier will stand trial in August accused of travelling between Glasgow and London knowing she had Covid symptoms.
The 61-year-old, who represents Rutherglen and Hamilton West, is accused of making the trips despite being told to self-isolate.
Ms Ferrier is also said to have travelled in and around Glasgow over three days in September 2020.
She denies wilfully exposing people to the risk of illness and death.
Ms Ferrier, who was suspended by the SNP in September 2020, appeared in the dock at Glasgow Sheriff Court to plead not guilty and was granted bail.
Paul Kavanagh, defending, said: "Most of the evidence will be capable of agreement."
Prosecutor Mark Allan told the court: "Due to the pandemic, the trial will not be fixed for a number of months.
"A pre-trial hearing will be useful. There are number of civilian witnesses with significant commitments to parliament that will require to be worked around."
Sheriff Johanna Johnston QC fixed a pre-trial hearing in June as well as the trial on 15 August which is expected to last five days.