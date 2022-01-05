Amber Gibson: Second man appears in court over teenager's death
A man has been charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice in connection with the death of 16-year-old Amber Gibson.
The teenager's body was discovered near Cadzow Glen, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, on 28 November.
Stephen Corrigan, 43, made no plea when he appeared before Hamilton Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
Connor Gibson, 19, understood to be Amber's brother, has already been charged with her murder.
Mr Corrigan, of Blantyre, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody following the private appearance.
Last month Mr Gibson made no plea when he appeared in court in charged with Amber's murder.
He was also charged with offences relating to the Sexual Offences Act 2009 and with attempting to pervert the course of justice.
A police watchdog has been ordered to examine Police Scotland's handling of the case, which is believed to relate to the initial missing person investigation.