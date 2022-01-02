Covid test centre damaged in fire raising attack
- Published
The canopy of Covid test centre in a car park has been set on fire in what Police Scotland say was a deliberate act.
An item was thrown at the facility in Risk Street, Dumbarton at about 12:40 on 1 January causing it to catch fire.
No-one was injured in the incident.
There has been no impact on the testing services and Police Scotland said it is reviewing CCTV footage from the area for "useful information on the suspect and the incident".