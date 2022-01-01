First New Year baby born on stroke of midnight
- Published
Hospitals have been sharing details of the first babies born in Scotland in 2022, with one boy born on the stroke of midnight.
Nicola McCann and partner Jamie Black became parents to Aiden at Glasgow's Princess Royal Maternity Hospital.
Aiden weighed only 3lb 8oz (1.59kg) after being born seven weeks early but was said to be doing well.
Staff at Wishaw General Hospital helped deliver Elleanor-Rae Yardley at nine minutes past midnight.
She weighed 7lb 14.5oz, (3.59kg) with mother Sara Yardley and father Darren Thomson delighted at her safe arrival.
Another boy was born at the Glasgow's Princess Royal less than 20 minutes into the new year to parents Halie Chrisman and Kunwoo Kim.
Henry was delivered at 19 minutes past midnight, weighing 7lb (3.18kg)
At St John's Hospital in Livingston, the first arrival of the new year came at 02:34 as baby Harper was delivered weighing 5lb 14oz (2.66kg).
Parents Courtney Forrest, 24, and Ross Houston, from Livingston, were thrilled with their daughter giving them a special start to 2022.
Meanwhile, staff in the Ayrshire Maternity Unit at University Hospital Crosshouse in Kilmarnock welcomed their first baby of the new year at 06:11.
Max, who weighed 8lb 14oz (4.03kg) was born to Lisa and Alan McConville from Symington.