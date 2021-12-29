Tomasz Lipiec: Killer jailed life for stabbing disabled friend in Glasgow flat
- Published
A killer who murdered a disabled friend in his Glasgow flat has been jailed for at least 17 years.
Tomasz Lipiec, 33, was choked, punched and repeatedly stabbed with a knife by Patryk Jasinski in Townhead, Glasgow.
Jasinski, 32, previously admitted the attack and murder on 4 and 5 September last year.
Lord Mulholland told him: "Having inflicted these injuries, you did not summon help and left this man to his fate."
He added: "You did not afford this man any dignity in his death. Your conduct was despicable and you have given the man's family a lifetime of grief."
Tomasz, who used a wheelchair due to losing part of his right leg, had been in Glasgow city centre and had gone back to his flat with Jasinski and former co-accused Jason McInally.
But the High Court in Glasgow heard an argument erupted as the victim was unhappy that Mr McInally was in his home.
He eventually decided to leave and Mr Lipiec was murdered by Jasinski in the hours that followed.
On the morning of 6 September, the former IT worker met friend Sean Morris.
Prosecutor Greg Farrell said: "He told him that he had battered a guy, who he had told to stay down, but he did not.
"He then demonstrated to Sean Morris how he had done a chokehold around the person's neck.
"Jasinski also admitted stabbing Tomasz and demonstrated a stabbing motion."
'He has not got a pulse'
The killer then took his friend back to the murder scene.
Mr Farrell: "Jasinski let himself in and Sean Morris observed the body lying on the living room floor with a plastic bag over his head.
"Sean Morris stated they should get help, but Jasinski replied: 'It is too late. He has not got a pulse'."
It was the next night before police forced entry to the flat and discovered Mr Lipiec's body.
The court heard he suffered three stab wounds, including one through the heart. There was also evidence he had been choked.
Jasinski was arrested at his home in the city's Govanhill days later.
Mark Stewart QC, defending, said: "This was one of these situations where there has been an escalation of something, which has had tragic and unintended consequences."
Lord Mulholland said the minimum sentence would have been 18 years but for the guilty plea.
Mr McInally had also been accused of murder but his not guilty plea was accepted at the hearing last month.