Arrest over theft of copper pine cone bollards in Glasgow
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of public artworks in the shape of pine cones in Glasgow.
Two of the copper-coated bollards were reported stolen from the Gorbals area on 13 December.
Police later discovered that a number of the 2ft (0.6m) bollards, which were installed as traffic calming measures, were missing.
Officers said a 39-year-old man had been arrested and would appear in court on Monday
He is accused of theft and road traffic offences.
Created by Gorbals Art Project and artists Cathy Keay and Liz Peden, the original 16 bollards were installed by New Gorbals Housing Association (NGHA) as part of traffic calming work in 1998.
They were made by Edinburgh firm Powderhall Bronze in Granton, who have now been asked for replacements.