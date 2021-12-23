Fake vodka seized in Greenock illegal distillery raid
More than 400 litres (88 gallons) of suspected fake vodka has been seized in a raid at an illegal distillery in Inverclyde.
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) also found multiple pallets of empty 70cl bottles and two stills at the unit in an industrial estate in Greenock.
Several containers holding about 12,000 litres (2,640 gallons) of suspected industrial spirit were also uncovered.
Police Scotland assisted in the raid on Tuesday. Investigations are continuing.
HMRC assistant director of fraud investigation, Joe Hendry, said: "Drinking counterfeit alcohol can be a huge risk to health and even cause death.
"Disrupting criminal trade is at the heart of our strategy to clamp down on the illicit alcohol market that costs the UK around £1bn per year.
"This is theft from the taxpayer and undermines legitimate traders."