Drug dealer jailed for Glasgow police officer murder bid
A drug dealer convicted of trying to kill a police officer after knocking him down during an arrest bid in Glasgow has been jailed for 13 years.
Wenjie Yu, 49, drove into PC Neil Kerr, 37, on Devonshire Gardens Lane, in Hyndland, on 21 July last year.
Mobile phone footage caught Yu driving a Mercedes at the officer as he tried to intercept a cannabis deal.
The High Court in Paisley heard last month PC Kerr was propelled into the air and thought he was "going to die".
Judge Fiona Tait has now sentenced Yu to 10 years for trying to kill the constable with three years added for the drug offence.
Yu, who lodged a special defence of self-defence as he believed he was under attack by armed men, was also convicted of resisting and obstructing other officers in the lane.
Co-accused Wang Wen, 30, pled guilty mid-trial to being concerned in the supply of cannabis on the same day. He has been jailed for 50 months.
The court heard plain clothed officers in three unmarked police cars were in the area based on intelligence that a "drugs transaction" was taking place.
PC Kerr boxed in a Mercedes driven by Yu on Devonshire Garden Lane.
He got out of the car while two colleagues approached Yu's vehicle from the driver's side, stated they were officers and ordered him to get out.
But as PC Kerr stopped in front of the Mercedes, Yu suddenly drove towards him.
The officer told the court last month he managed to get a slight jump on the car and put both hands on it.
He said: "I hit my head and shoulder off the windscreen of the car. I travelled with the car and was on the bonnet for a few seconds."
The officer said he was aware his car was on the other side and feared he was going to be crushed.
He added: "I felt myself propelling in the air and felt myself hitting the cobbles on the ground.
"My head and left shoulder smashed against the ground. I thought I was going to die."
PC Kerr stated the car came to a stop but he could hear the engine revving.
Colleagues then struggled with Yu before arresting him and Weng, who was in the back seat.
PC Kerr required hospital treatment for a serious head injury and leg injuries.
The court heard he was off work for two-and-a-half months as a result of his ordeal.