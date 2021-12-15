Police probe theft of Glasgow copper pine cone bollards
A number of public artworks in the shape of pine cones have disappeared from the Gorbals in Glasgow.
Police discovered nine of the 2ft (0.6m) copper bollards were missing after two were reported stolen.
Officers heard that two men put two of the pine cones from McNeil Gardens into a vehicle and drove off at about 00:45 on Monday.
It is thought they may have been stolen for the copper coating, however inquiries are ongoing.
The original 12 bollards were installed by Gorbals Art Project as part of traffic calming work in 1998.
Officers are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and have appealed for any witnesses to contact Police Scotland via the non-emergency line.
Sgt Gary Bone said: "We believe the items may have been stolen so they can be stripped of their copper coating.
"I am appealing to people in the local community to get in touch with us as we work to establish what has happened to these structures."