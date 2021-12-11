Royal Navy engineer who died at Faslane nuclear base is named
A Royal Navy serviceman whose death at Faslane nuclear submarine base is being treated as unexplained has been named.
Engineering technician Stephen Cashman, 25, died at the base near Helensburgh in Argyll and Bute on Thursday.
Police Scotland is investigating the death - thought to have taken place in the barracks. A post-mortem examination will be carried out.
A Royal Navy spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with Stephen's family and friends at this difficult time."
HM Naval Base Clyde at Faslane is home to the UK's four nuclear submarines, HMS Vengeance, Vanguard, Vigilant and Victorious, as well as other vessels.
The 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group Royal Marines and the Northern Diving Group are also based there, among 6,800 personnel at the site.
Police Scotland said the death was currently being treated as unexplained and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.