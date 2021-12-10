Amber Gibson friends hold balloon tribute at Hamilton park
Friends of 16-year-old Amber Gibson, who was found dead in Hamilton, have released balloons in her memory.
The group gathered at Chatelherault Country Park to mark two weeks since she was reported missing.
Connor Gibson, 19, who is understood to be Amber's brother, has appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court for a second time, charged with her murder.
He is also charged under the Sexual Offences Act 2009 and with attempting to pervert the course of justice.
Amber was reported missing from her home in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, on Friday 26 November.
Her body was discovered in the town's Cadzow Glen park two days later.
Connor Gibson made no plea at Hamilton Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.