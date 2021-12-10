Doctor to stand trial accused of 97 sex crimes
A doctor is to stand trial accused of nearly 100 sex offences against women and girls.
Krishna Singh, 72, faces scores of charges that allegedly occurred between 1983 and 2018, mainly at medical practices in North Lanarkshire.
One accusation allegedly took place in the accident and emergency department of a hospital.
Mr Singh has previously denied the allegations against him and a trial is scheduled for February next year.
Among the charges facing Mr Singh is an allegation he got women to stand on scales before molesting them.
He is also accused of kissing females and making inappropriate comments.
A stethoscope is said to have been used in a number of the accusations.
Singh first faced the allegations at the High Court in Glasgow in June, 2019.
His lawyer Janice Green told the hearing at that time he pled not guilty to all 97 charges.
A number of hearings have taken place since that date. But it has been confirmed a trial has now been fixed for February next year.
Mr Singh, of Airdrie, remains on bail.