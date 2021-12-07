Man abducted and beaten by gang in Glasgow cemetery
- Published
A masked gang abducted a 21-year-old man before beating him in a cemetery.
Police said the man and two others were attacked by the group on Broomlands Street in Paisley, Renfrewshire, at about 21:25 on Thursday.
He was then forced into a BMW and driven to Langfaulds Cemetery on Baljaffray Road in Bearsden where he was assaulted, threatened and robbed.
Officers are treating the incident as a targeted attack and have appealed for witnesses.
It is thought six suspects were involved and were driving a dark grey BMW X3 and a black Audi TT.
'Shocking violence'
They stole a number of items from the victim, including money and his mobile phone, according to police.
The 21-year-old was treated for injuries in hospital and later released.
Anyone with information on the incident has been urged to contact Police Scotland via the non-emergency line.
Det Insp Ian Ross said: "The level of violence and intimidation shown during this incident is shocking. We believe this was a targeted attack.
"I'd urge anyone who witnessed the incidents in Broomlands Street or Langfaulds Cemetery to come forward and speak to officers.
"We're especially keen for anyone who may have captured the incidents on dashcam or private CCTV to check their systems and provide relevant footage to us."