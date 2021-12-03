Police probe after vet surgery in Strathaven 'firebombed'
Police are investigating reports of a deliberate fire-raising at a veterinary practice in a South Lanarkshire town.
Platinum Vet and K9 Fertility in Strathaven's Common Green was vandalised at about 20:15 on Thursday.
A masked individual was seen throwing a "fire bomb" into the building, according to a report in The Daily Record newspaper.
It is the second time the surgery has been targeted by vandals since November.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers are investigating after what is believed to be an item on fire was thrown towards a premises on Common Green, Strathaven.
"Nobody was injured and a small fire was put out at the scene."
Last week, business owners Scott Bennett and his partner Lynn Brockett appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court charged with drugs offences.
Ongoing investigation
Mr Bennett, 40, made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody before an appearance next week. Ms Brockett was granted bail.
It came after the premises were raided by police and Scottish SPCA officials in October.
The incident at the Platinum Vet and K9 Fertility practice is the latest in a string of fire-raising and acts of vandalism in Strathaven.
On Wednesday, BBC Scotland reported on an ongoing police investigation into firebomb attacks on the home of South Lanarkshire councillor Graeme Campbell.
He told The Nine programme that he believes he was targeted over "planning matters", while Conservative MSP Russell Findlay - an ally of Mr Campbell - claimed it was a result of "organised crime" in the community.