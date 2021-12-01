19-year-old arrested over death of Amber Gibson
- Published
A 19-year-old man has been arrested over the death of a teenage girl in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire.
Amber Gibson, also known as Niven, was reported missing from her home in the Hillhouse area on Friday. Her body was discovered near Cadzow Glen at about 10:15 on Sunday.
Police Scotland launched a murder investigation following her death.
Officers confirmed on Wednesday evening that a man had been arrested and said enquiries were ongoing.
Earlier Det Supt Raymond Brown, from Police Scotland's major investigation team, said the teenager's family were "absolutely devastated" by the death.
The Cadzow Glen park remains sealed off with a large police presence in the area.
Flowers have been laid at the entrance to the park. One tribute said: "To Amber, rest in peace. We will always think of you."
Police asked anyone with any information about the death or anyone who believes they saw her between Friday and Sunday to contact them.
Area Commander Ch Insp Briony Daye said: "There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and anyone with concerns can speak with local officers at any time."
Labour MSP Monica Lennon, who lives close to Amber's home, said local people were "shocked and very concerned".
She said people in the community would light a candle in Amber's memory at 21:50 on Wednesday night.