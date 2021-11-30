Woman, 37, killed by car as she crossed road in Bearsden
A woman has died after being hit by a car as she crossed the road in East Dunbartonshire.
The 37-year-old was struck by a black Fiat Panda as she crossed Baljaffray Road at about 19:50 on Monday. The collision happened close to the Lidl store on Grampian Way.
Emergency services attended but the woman died at the scene.
The driver of the Fiat was not hurt and the road was closed for several hours to allow investigation work.
Police are now appealing for help to establish what happened.
Sgt Roy McCarney, from the road policing unit in Glasgow, said: "Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would like to appeal to people who witnessed the incident to contact us.
"I would also ask anyone with dashcam devices to check the footage as they may hold information which could assist our investigation."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland.