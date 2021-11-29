Body identified as missing teenager from Hamilton
Published
Police say a body found in Hamilton is that of a missing 16-year-old girl.
Amber Gibson, also known as Niven, was reported missing from the area on Friday. Her body was discovered near Cadzow Glen at about 10:15 on Sunday.
Police said the death was being treated as unexplained and urged anyone with information to come forward.
Ch Insp Briony Daye said: "At this time, our thoughts are very much with Amber's loved ones, as they come to terms with this terrible loss."
She added: "As we continue our inquiries, there will be an increased police presence in the area. I'd like to thank the public for their assistance so far and ask anyone with information who hasn't already spoken with officers to contact us."
