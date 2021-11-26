Man injured in Coatbridge flat incident dies in hospital
A man who was found seriously injured in a flat in North Lanarkshire has died in hospital.
Police Scotland said Peter Morgan, 60, was discovered in a property in Sikeside Street, Coatbridge, at about 00:25 on 19 November.
A week on, officers have confirmed Mr Morgan died a few days after being admitted to hospital.
A man was arrested following the incident and appeared before Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday.
Stephen Thomson, 24, of Airdrie, was charged with assault to severe injury, permanent impairment, danger to life and attempted murder.
He was also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
Mr Thomson made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.