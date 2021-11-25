Warning over dangerous fidget toy advent calendars
A warning has been issued over a fidget toy advent calendar that contains high levels of a dangerous chemical.
Trading Standards officers at North Lanarkshire Council have asked parents not to give the Christmas item to children after tests showed its contents were harmful.
Toys from the calendar showed excessive amounts of a chemical used in manufacturing to soften plastic.
This can cause possible damage to a child's reproductive system.
As well as containing high levels of bis(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP), the product did not carry the name of the manufacturer or importers' details.
As a result, it does not meet the requirements of the Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011, which are in place to ensure only safe toys are available to purchase within the UK.
The calendars have been sold in the North Lanarkshire area.
'Don't open them'
"The lack of manufacturer and importer details on this calendar raised concern with our Trading Standards team, and testing of the product highlighted significant safety concerns," said Councillor Michael McPake, Convener of the Environment and Transportation Committee.
"Thanks to the vigilance of our officers, we are taking action to remove these calendars from sale and I would ask the public to share this information with anyone who might have bought one of these calendars.
"Our advice is don't open them or let children play with the toys inside, and return the calendar to the retailer where you bought it. You are entitled to a full refund."
Businesses who are selling or have sold Fidget Toy Advent Calendars have been told they can seek free confidential business advice from Trading Standards at North Lanarkshire Council.