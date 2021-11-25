Caroline Glachan: Three arrests over 1996 death of schoolgirl
- Published
Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of schoolgirl Caroline Glachan more than 25 years ago.
The body of the 14-year-old was discovered on the banks of the River Leven, near Place of Bonhill in Renton, West Dunbartonshire, on 25 August 1996.
Police said two men, aged 42 and 43, and a 42-year-old woman had been charged in connection with the death.
All three are due to appear before Dumbarton Sheriff Court later.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Grainger, of the major investigations team, said: "I would like to thank the members of the public who have assisted with our investigation and those who have come forward with important information surrounding Caroline's death."
Caroline, from Bonhill, was a pupil at Our Lady and St Patrick's High School in Dumbarton at the time of her death.