Woman dies and another critically hurt in car crash near Dunoon
A woman has died and another woman remains critically ill after a car crash in Argyll and Bute.
A red Honda Civic and a grey Subaru Outback collided on the A815 near Dunoon on Monday afternoon.
The 77-year-old passenger in the Honda was taken to hospital in Glasgow but died a short time later.
The driver, 74, remains in a "critical condition" at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
A 64-year-old woman passenger in the other car was also seriously injured but was said to be stable, while the 69-year-old male driver sustained minor injuries.
Police have urged witnesses to the crash, which happened at about 15:15 near Benmore Park, to contact them.
Insp Archie McGuire, of Police Scotland's road policing unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of those involved in this crash.
"We are appealing for the public's assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and I would ask if you were driving in the area at the time or witnessed the crash that you come forward and speak to police.
"If any motorists have dashcam footage that could help with our enquiries, please contact our officers."
The road was closed for about eight hours for investigation work.