JK Rowling says trans activists posted her address online
- Published
JK Rowling has accused three people who campaign on transgender matters of posting a photo of her Edinburgh address on Twitter.
The author, who has been criticised for her views on trans issues, has reported the matter to police.
Police Scotland said they had been made aware and inquiries were ongoing.
In a now deleted social media post, one of the group said the photo had been removed after they had received "threatening" messages online.
In her own Twitter thread, Rowling said the image depicted the three activists in front of her home, "carefully positioning themselves to ensure" the address was visible.
She said: "I want to say a massive thank you to everybody who reported the image to @TwitterSupport. Your kindness and decency made all the difference to my family and me.
"I implore those people who retweeted the image with the address still visible, even if they did so in condemnation of these people's actions, to delete it."
Rowling sparked controversy in June 2020 for posting tweets which took issue with the phrase "people who menstruate" - she objected to the avoidance of the use of the word "women".
In a lengthy blog post, the writer of the Harry Potter books said her interest in trans issues stemmed from being a survivor of abuse and having concerns around single-sex spaces.
Critics said her views "diminished the identity" of trans people, while stars from the Harry Potter films, including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, distanced themselves from her comments.
Police investigation
The author described the actions of the group which posted the picture displaying her address as "doxxing" - the malicious act of publishing personal information online.
Rowling said she believed the activists had attempted to "intimidate" her out of "speaking up for women's sex-based rights".
She said: "They should have reflected on the fact that I've now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven't stopped speaking out.
"Perhaps - and I'm just throwing this out there - the best way to prove your movement isn't a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us."
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We are aware of this incident and police inquiries are ongoing."
One of the people who was involved wrote on Facebook: "Yesterday we posted a picture we took at JK Rowling's house."
The post, which has now been deleted, added: "While we stand by the photo, since posting it we have received an overwhelming amount of serious and threatening transphobic messages so have decided to take the photo down."